Performance of Price Control Magistrates evaluated in meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa Monday said a crackdown has been started in the Bahawalpur district to end overpricing and hoarding and Price Control Magistrates must visit shops and markets to monitor the quality and price of food items.

He was reviewing the individual performance of the Price Control Magistrates in a meeting held in the committee room of his office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Muhammad Farooq Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azim Zeeshan, Assistant Commissioners, and Price Control Magistrates were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner directed the price lists should be displayed in a prominent place so that the customers do not face any problem.

System Network Administrator Muhammad Azim Zeeshan told the meeting about the performance of price control magistrates.

He said from March 1 to 12 price control magistrates visited 7609 shops and other business centers. A total fine of Rs 1.135 million was imposed on the spot for the violation.

FIRs were registered against 13 persons, 29 shops were sealed and 86 shopkeepers were arrested, he added.