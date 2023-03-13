UrduPoint.com

Performance Of Price Control Magistrates Evaluated In Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Performance of Price Control Magistrates evaluated in meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa Monday said a crackdown has been started in the Bahawalpur district to end overpricing and hoarding and Price Control Magistrates must visit shops and markets to monitor the quality and price of food items.

He was reviewing the individual performance of the Price Control Magistrates in a meeting held in the committee room of his office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Muhammad Farooq Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azim Zeeshan, Assistant Commissioners, and Price Control Magistrates were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner directed the price lists should be displayed in a prominent place so that the customers do not face any problem.

System Network Administrator Muhammad Azim Zeeshan told the meeting about the performance of price control magistrates.

He said from March 1 to 12 price control magistrates visited 7609 shops and other business centers. A total fine of Rs 1.135 million was imposed on the spot for the violation.

FIRs were registered against 13 persons, 29 shops were sealed and 86 shopkeepers were arrested, he added.

Related Topics

Business Fine Visit Bahawalpur Price March Market From Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority announces opening of member ..

Dubai Health Authority announces opening of membership for its electronic medica ..

3 minutes ago
 Region’s first Global Robotic MedTech Forum to r ..

Region’s first Global Robotic MedTech Forum to reveal latest advancements in r ..

33 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Minister of Climate Change ..

Fujairah Ruler receives Minister of Climate Change and the Environment

33 minutes ago
 IHC upholds sentenced awarded to Zahir Jaffer in N ..

IHC upholds sentenced awarded to Zahir Jaffer in Noor Mukaddam murder case

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi International Jiu-jitsu Championship 202 ..

Abu Dhabi International Jiu-jitsu Championship 2023 kicks off at Mubadala Arena ..

1 hour ago
 Shahid Afridi congratulates Shadab on being select ..

Shahid Afridi congratulates Shadab on being selected as Pakistan Captain

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.