Performance of Price Control Magistrates evaluated in meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar chaired a meeting held to review the performance of price control magistrates.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Fazlur Rahman, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Mujahid Abbas, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, District Price Control Magistrates, and Assistant Commissioners of other tehsils were present through video link.

ADC Finance said that price control magistrates should work actively in the field to remove overpricing and hoarding. In the meeting, System Network Administrator Azeem Zeeshan told that price control magistrates visited 7912 shops and business centers from May 29 to June 6.

They inspected the price and quality of essential food items. A total fine of Rs 720,500 was imposed for the violations. Meanwhile, the Price Control Magistrates registered FIRs against 5 shopkeepers, 16 shops were sealed and 44 people were arrested.

In the meeting, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Finance said that the sale of essential food items should be ensured at a fixed rate and the price lists should be displayed properly so that customers do not face any problems while purchasing.