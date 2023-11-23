Open Menu

Performance Of Price Control Magistrates Evaluated In Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2023 | 05:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that price control magistrates should get active in the field to provide relief to people by ensuring the sale of items at fixed prices.

He said that encroachments should be removed so that people can move easily.

He was reviewing the performances of price control magistrates in a meeting held under his chairmanship in the committee room of his office.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that the sale of food items at fixed rates be ensured.

He said that price control magistrates should work actively in the field and the auction of fruits and vegetables should be monitored.

He said that price lists should be displayed in shops and business centers so that consumers do not face any problems while purchasing.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Adeel Khan, and price control magistrates.

The performance of price control magistrates from November 14 to November 23 was reviewed.

It was informed in the meeting that Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates visited more than 11000 shops, carts, and other selling points.

They inspected the price of food items and a fine of more than Rs 0.8 million was received.

As many as 5 FIRs were registered, 78 shopkeepers were arrested and 16 shops were sealed.

