Performance Of Price Control Magistrates Evaluated In Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 04:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa has emphasized the need for more proactive measures in the field to end hoarding and provide relief to consumers.

He gave these instructions while presiding over a review meeting of the district-wide price Control Magistrates. The meeting revealed that as per the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, a crackdown is underway in the Bahawalpur district to eliminate hoarding and profiteering.

During the previous month, 68,180 shops, stalls, and business centers were checked for food and drink items, resulting in Price Control Magistrates imposing fines exceeding Rs. 3.839 million for violations. FIRs were lodged against 14 shopkeepers, 22 shops were sealed, and 368 hoarders were arrested.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Assistant Commissioners of the district, and System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan were also present at the meeting. The Deputy Commissioner stressed the need for regular monitoring of the field operations of Price Control Magistrates.

It was mentioned in the meeting that Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates are monitoring the auction of fruits and vegetables in the fruit and vegetable markets in the wee hours on a daily basis. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa directed the Price Control Magistrates to ensure that the food and drink items are sold at the prescribed rates and legal action is taken in case of violations.

