Performance Of Price Control Magistrates Evaluated In Meeting
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa has emphasized the need for more proactive measures in the field to end hoarding and provide relief to consumers.
He gave these instructions while presiding over a review meeting of the district-wide price Control Magistrates. The meeting revealed that as per the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, a crackdown is underway in the Bahawalpur district to eliminate hoarding and profiteering.
During the previous month, 68,180 shops, stalls, and business centers were checked for food and drink items, resulting in Price Control Magistrates imposing fines exceeding Rs. 3.839 million for violations. FIRs were lodged against 14 shopkeepers, 22 shops were sealed, and 368 hoarders were arrested.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Assistant Commissioners of the district, and System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan were also present at the meeting. The Deputy Commissioner stressed the need for regular monitoring of the field operations of Price Control Magistrates.
It was mentioned in the meeting that Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates are monitoring the auction of fruits and vegetables in the fruit and vegetable markets in the wee hours on a daily basis. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa directed the Price Control Magistrates to ensure that the food and drink items are sold at the prescribed rates and legal action is taken in case of violations.
Recent Stories
Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!
IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice
Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G
Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy
Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Shangla arrested
Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Power suspension on Balakot grid notified6 minutes ago
-
University Wensam School, College’s role lauded in promotion of quality education6 minutes ago
-
DC for provision of clean drinking water to people6 minutes ago
-
School Education Development Committee met under DC6 minutes ago
-
Labourers slip into oil tanker, rescued16 minutes ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest two16 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari directs to ensure follow up of all received complaints16 minutes ago
-
ANF accelerates operation to bust gangs supplying drugs to students16 minutes ago
-
Ophthalmologist stresses adopting preventive measures to avoid eye allergies16 minutes ago
-
IHC suspends PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's sentence in toshakhana reference16 minutes ago
-
Six held for power theft26 minutes ago
-
21 Ramadan a tragic day in Islamic history: CM Murad26 minutes ago