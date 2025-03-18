Open Menu

Performance Of Price Control Magistrates Evaluated

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2025 | 04:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A performance review meeting for price Control Magistrates, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq, was held in the Commissioner Office.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, System Network Administrator, and Price Control Magistrates from across the district. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq reviewed the weekly performance of the Price Control Magistrates.

It was reported that the Price Control Magistrates are regularly inspecting shops.

The meeting was informed that a total fine of up to 1 million rupees was imposed on profiteers during Ramazan, and cases were registered against them. The Deputy Commissioner directed the Price Control Magistrates to ensure regular inspections of all markets and shops during the holy month and to impose heavy fines on profiteers and register FIRs.

