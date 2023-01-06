Performance of price control magistrates reviewed in Sargodha

Commissioner Maryam Khan on Friday directed price control magistrates to gear up surveillance to check price and quality of essential food items

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Maryam Khan on Friday directed price control magistrates to gear up surveillance to check price and quality of essential food items.

She was chairing a meeting at the Commissioner's Office to review performance of price control magistrates.

The deputy commissioners of four districts, AC Sargodha and price control magistrates were also present.

The commissioner said sale of food items according to the fixed price should be ensured.

The price control magistrates should visit markets regularly to check price and qualityof essential food items, she directed.