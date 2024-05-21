Open Menu

Performance Of Price Control Magistrates Reviewed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Performance of price control magistrates reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) A meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates under the chairmanship

of Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider Khan was held here on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Umar Farooq, assistant commissioners of all tehsils

and price magistrates participated in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider said that providing relief to people was the first priority

of the Punjab government.

The DC ordered the price control magistrates to visit the shops and business centers for regular

inspection and ensure sale of essential commodities as per government rates.

Related Topics

Business Government Of Punjab Visit Sale Price All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train ..

Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares

1 hour ago
 Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-I ..

Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4

2 hours ago
 LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

3 hours ago
 Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin N ..

Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi

3 hours ago
 One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian hel ..

One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

6 hours ago
 PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

16 hours ago
 Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manag ..

Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager

16 hours ago
 Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justif ..

Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism

16 hours ago
 Free media, responsible opposition play crucial ro ..

Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..

16 hours ago
 AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise ..

AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan