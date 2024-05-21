Performance Of Price Control Magistrates Reviewed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) A meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates under the chairmanship
of Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider Khan was held here on Tuesday.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Umar Farooq, assistant commissioners of all tehsils
and price magistrates participated in the meeting.
Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider said that providing relief to people was the first priority
of the Punjab government.
The DC ordered the price control magistrates to visit the shops and business centers for regular
inspection and ensure sale of essential commodities as per government rates.
