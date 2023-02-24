Performance of price control magistrates to be reviewed daily: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Friday said that the performance of the price control magistrates would be reviewed daily and strict action would be taken if rate lists of daily use items would not be displayed in shops and stalls in their respective jurisdiction

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Friday said that the performance of the price control magistrates would be reviewed daily and strict action would be taken if rate lists of daily use items would not be displayed in shops and stalls in their respective jurisdiction.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, the deputy commissioner warned the price control magistrates for strict action over their poor performance in controlling profiteering across the district.

He also directed the price control magistrates to take strict action against habitual profiteers and lock them behind bars if they were not paying any heed to the warnings.