Performance of price magistrates, wheat procurement centres reviewed

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Tuesday reviewed performance of price magistrates and wheat procurement centres and reprimanded those showing poor results.

Presiding over a meeting, Sherazi expressed displeasure over wheat centre incharges found behind target and price magistrates who showed poor performance.

DC issued charge sheet against incharge wheat procurement centre Katcha Khoh and ordered an inquiry. He also surrendered two officials of livestock department including an additional director and deputy director who were working as price magistrates.

He ordered food department officials to either reach targets before Eid or be ready to spend Eid holidays in procuring wheat.

He ordered strict monitoring of godowns and entry/exit points of the city to meet procurement targets.

Sherazi said that overall 81 per cent target of wheat procurement has so far been achieved.