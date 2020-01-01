UrduPoint.com
Performance Of Railway Workshop Division, Carriage Factory Lauded

Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aijaz Ahmad Buriro on Wednesday appreciated the performance of railways workshop division and carriage factory which helped in smooth running of trains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ):Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aijaz Ahmad Buriro on Wednesday appreciated the performance of railways workshop division and carriage factory which helped in smooth running of trains.

Addressing a press conference here at railway headquarters, he said, during the year 2019, unfortunately three accidents occurred in railways due to human error. He said that any news which put the number high of accidents occurred in railways during year 2019 was incorrect.

He said the PR within its budget had refurbished some 275 idle coaches and run 24 trains from August 2018 to December 30, 2019.

The CEO said, "Some 75 Chinese coaches are still standing idle and he hoped that in coming days more one or two train will be operated." He further said that 60 per cent of railway booking was done through e-ticketing, adding that with the grace of Allah Almighty during current year, the percentage would be 100 per cent.

Millat Express now run upto Lalamusa to facilitate people, he added.

He said a shuttle train would be operated between Raiwind and Shahdhra.

Uber Service would be provided a place at Lahore railway station under which, whosoever, would come to railway station using Uber service, Uber would given them 20 per cent discount, adding that soon Railways Minister would make an announcement in this regard.

The initiative would be taken at five divisions in Lahore, he added.

He further said that in near future ATM machines would be installed at railway stations besides introducing a rail kitchen concept to facilitate passengers.

The CEO said branding of trains and railway stations would be done, whereas, en-route entertainment would also be enhanced by adding TVs in trains to keep passengers updated. He said, efforts were being made to earn more than the fixed target from freight of the PR.

He said, "Uptill now, we have earned more Rs 403 million than the fixed target." He said, 2020 would be the year of Main Line-1 (ML-1) project.

