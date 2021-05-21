Performance of Rescue 1122 lauded

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :A delegation of Peace Committee for Inter-Faith Harmony and Human Rights appreciated the role and performance of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur in rescue operations.

A delegation of local Peace Committee for Inter-Faith Harmony and Human Rights comprising the Chairman Ansar Kamboh and other members including Muhammad Urooj, Maj (retd) Zahid Hussain, Syed Tahir Shah and Dr.

Rizwan Ashraf made a visit to the divisional headquarters of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 in Bahawalpur.

The delegate held a meeting with the Divisional Head of the organization, Baqir Hussain.

The delegation members appreciated the role and performance of Rescue 1122 in rescue and relief operation across Bahawalpur division.