Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Performance of Rescue 1122 reviewed

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal reviewed Rescue 1122 monthly performance in a meeting held here on Friday.

During the meeting, it was informed that the Rescue 1122 received 51,363 calls, including 2,027 emergency, 982 wrong and 210 fake calls, during the last month.

The Rescue 1122 also provided services to 701 injured in accidents and responded to 34 fire incidents, and saved valuables of about Rs 19 millions.

