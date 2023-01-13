Performance of rescuers reviewed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :A meeting was held at the Central Rescue Station to review performance of the officials during the last six months.

According to a rescue spokesperson, District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal presented the performance report to Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwal Syed Kamal Abid.

Kamal Abid said performance evaluation was very important to maintain efficiency of rescuers.

He appreciated the performance of the officials and urged them to continuework with the same spirit and enthusiasm.