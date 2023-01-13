UrduPoint.com

Performance Of Rescuers Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Performance of rescuers reviewed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :A meeting was held at the Central Rescue Station to review performance of the officials during the last six months.

According to a rescue spokesperson, District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal presented the performance report to Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwal Syed Kamal Abid.

Kamal Abid said performance evaluation was very important to maintain efficiency of rescuers.

He appreciated the performance of the officials and urged them to continuework with the same spirit and enthusiasm.

Related Topics

Same

Recent Stories

Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Françai ..

Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Française board meeting

8 minutes ago
 UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keen ..

UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keenness to strengthen their strat ..

23 minutes ago
 BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: ..

BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: Senate informed

1 hour ago
 Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI serie ..

Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI series final match against NZ

1 hour ago
 Minister for National Food Security dispels impres ..

Minister for National Food Security dispels impression of wheat shortage in coun ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washin ..

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washington

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.