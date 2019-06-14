Performance of riverine check posts compiled by 30th

Inspector General Police Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan directed to compile monthly reports of riverine check posts in different districts and to share performance report by June 30

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan directed to compile monthly reports of riverine check posts in different districts and to share performance report by June 30.

Presiding over a meeting at Central Police Office here on Friday, he said that riverine checkposts were playing an important role in protecting property and lives of inhabitants of south districts near river banks.

The PHP border police and other forces should work in close coordination to further speed up the process of bringing criminal elements to justice and officials deputed on these check post especially in Kacha area must not be sent on any other duty.

He said that all DPOs should visit riverine check posts in their respective districts to monitor working.

The meeting was organized to discuss different matters regarding riverine check posts. Additional IG PHP Manzoor Sarwar Chaudhary briefed IG Punjab about the working of riverine check posts.

He said that staff deputed at riverine check posts in Mianwali, Layyah, Muzafargarh, DG Khan and Rahim Yar Khan were performing patrolling and surveillance duties efficiently due to which activities of criminal gangs significantly decreased.

Additional IG PHP Manzoor Sarwar Chaudhary, Additional IG Operations Inam Ghani and DIG Operations Capt (r) Atta Muhammad were also present.