Performance Of Scrutiny Cell Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Performance of scrutiny cell reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Sunday reviewed the overall performance of scrutiny cell at divisional level.

In this regard, a meeting of scrutiny cell was held at the office of SP Investigation City Division with the CCPO Lahore in the chair.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar lauded the performance of SP Investigation City Division Zohaib Nasarullah Ranjha regarding completion of challan of cases to present in courts.

He directed all Investigation SPs and In charge Scrutiny Cell to make it sure to complete the challans of cases of different heinous crimes well before submitting in relevant courts. He warned that related scrutiny in character would be held responsible and dealt strictly in case of presenting incomplete challans in courts as it was soul responsibility of scrutiny in charge to complete challans of cases.

The CCPO Lahore said scrutiny cells had been established in all the divisions of Lahore Police to improve the affective working of challaning of cases. He directed the concerned divisional SPs to hold meetings with scrutiny in-charges on regular basis every week to review the issues of pending challans and ensure their completion in given time-line.

SSP Legal Sheikh Asif, SP Investigation City Division Zohaib Nasarullah Ranjha, SP Operations CityHassan Jahangir Watto, SP Asim Iftikhar, all divisional SsP Investigation and In Charges of ScrutinyCell participated in the meeting.

