KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman has said that the performance of players from Sindh in the 34th National Games held in Quetta is excellent. The next National Games hosted by Sindh will be held in good style, which will promote sports activities in the province and improve the quality of sports.

He said this while addressing the civic reception given at the KMC Sports Complex for the athletes of Sindh who won medals in the National Games held in Quetta, said a statement issued here on Monday.

Certificates of appreciation were also distributed to the successful athletes on this occasion, Secretary of Sindh Olympic Association Ahmed Ali Rajput, Wasim Hashmi of Pakistan Olympic Association, Senior Director of Culture and Sports Saif Abbas Husni, Senior Director Information and Printing and Media Management. Ali Hassan Sajid and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman said that National Games is a big sports event in Pakistan and all the teams prepare for these games throughout the year and their best players are brought to the field.

He said that hard work always pays off and this time, Sindh athletes won a total of 43 medals, including four gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals, showing excellent performance in the National Games, which is a proud achievement.

He expressed hope that Sindh athletes will continue to win national-level competitions in the future. In the same way, they will continue to work hard to improve their performance, he said that the KMC is taking practical steps to promote sports activities at the level of the city.

He said that the recently held Karachi Games 2023 which included a record 42 games are a new chapter in our sport's history in which nearly 6,000 men and women athletes participated with great enthusiasm. All sports associations and experts also provided full support to KMC for these games, he said.

He said that KMC has many sports stadiums and grounds that philanthropists and organizations would be welcome to run under their supervision.

He said that the increase in sports fields in Karachi is inevitable. We also lack the facility of indoor games and the opportunities for new sports are also fewer, so we have to make a concerted effort to promote sports activities for the youth so that the talented players emerging from the city level can participate in the provincial and national level.