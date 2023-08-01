Performance of special price magistrates reviewed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Syed Asad Raza Kazmi directed price control magistrates to increase inspections to keep prices of food items at fixed rates.

He stated this while reviewing monthly performance of special price magistrates here on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioners Ghulam Sarwar, Qamar Manj, Sub Registrar Urban Asma Khalil, Sub Registrar Rural Taimoor Iqbal and others were also present.

He said 39 price magistrates conducted 27,066 inspections while 626 shopkeepers were fined during the current month.

He said 16 cases were registered for violating the Price Act and 71 people werearrested while 25 shops and warehouses were sealed.