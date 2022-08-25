UrduPoint.com

Performance Of The Pakistan Army During The Flood Disasters Is Impressive Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2022 | 12:15 PM

Performance of the Pakistan Army during the flood disasters is impressive Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Enough for the critics that the work of the forces is only to protect the borders that What is their position in this situation? they are engaged in disasters and make sacrifice. Deputy Secretary Information PMLQ

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -25 Aug, 2022) PMLQ Deputy Secretary Information said in a press release that Performance of the Pakistan Army during the flood disasters is impressive, he said that the Pak Army did not leave the people alone in any time of trouble.

Be it earthquakes or other disaster in the past, the nation seems to be expressing satisfaction over the relief activities of the Pak Armed Forces. It is enough for the critics that the work of the forces is only to protect the borders that What is their position in this situation? they are engaged in disasters and make sacrifice.۔Lesbela incident is a bright example in the recent past in which very senior officers of the Pakistan Army committed martyrdom while monitoring relief operations.

He said When civil governments fail miserably to deal with disasters, Pakistan Army troops come forward to provide public assistance۔ Recently the Sindh Government has written an official letter to seek the services of the Pakistan Army to deal with the disasters of rains and floods, which is a reflection that the Army is indispensable to the country in all circumstances.

Nefarious plot to tarnish the reputation of Pakistan’s forces and law enforcement agencies is part of this external fifth generation hybrid war, for the success of which the enemy powers have been unable to weaken our defence systems despite spending billions of dollars.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Army Flood All Government Billion Rains

Recent Stories

CIRCLE Women Association brings the world's bigges ..

CIRCLE Women Association brings the world's biggest female centric tech startup ..

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

3 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

17 hours ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

19 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.