Performance of the Pakistan Army during the flood disasters is impressive Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Enough for the critics that the work of the forces is only to protect the borders that What is their position in this situation? they are engaged in disasters and make sacrifice. Deputy Secretary Information PMLQ

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -25 Aug, 2022) PMLQ Deputy Secretary Information said in a press release that Performance of the Pakistan Army during the flood disasters is impressive, he said that the Pak Army did not leave the people alone in any time of trouble.

Be it earthquakes or other disaster in the past, the nation seems to be expressing satisfaction over the relief activities of the Pak Armed Forces. It is enough for the critics that the work of the forces is only to protect the borders that What is their position in this situation? they are engaged in disasters and make sacrifice.۔Lesbela incident is a bright example in the recent past in which very senior officers of the Pakistan Army committed martyrdom while monitoring relief operations.

He said When civil governments fail miserably to deal with disasters, Pakistan Army troops come forward to provide public assistance۔ Recently the Sindh Government has written an official letter to seek the services of the Pakistan Army to deal with the disasters of rains and floods, which is a reflection that the Army is indispensable to the country in all circumstances.

Nefarious plot to tarnish the reputation of Pakistan’s forces and law enforcement agencies is part of this external fifth generation hybrid war, for the success of which the enemy powers have been unable to weaken our defence systems despite spending billions of dollars.