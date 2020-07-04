'Performance of tiger force yielding encouraging results'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali said on Saturday the performance of tiger force was yielding encouraging results.

Addressing a meeting to review the performance of tiger force in his office, the DC said that tiger force along with the government departments was implementing Ehsas Programme, price control, checking canal water theft, availability of petrol and its sale at govt rates, removal of encroachments, clean & green programme, dengue surveillance, SOPs of transport, SOPs regarding coronavirus in bazaars and markets.

Manzar Javed Ali directed the officers to get benefit of tiger force and assign duties to them in coming all government projects in the district.

He directed all departments to appoint a focal person regarding tiger force at tehsil level so that its volunteers could perform their duties in their respective tehsil.

The DC said that a special card and a jacket would be issued to the volunteers of tiger force so that they could be able to perform their duties more effectively.

Additional deputy commissioner general Muhammad Kashif Dogar, All assistance commissioners Kasur district and other officers concerned also attended the meeting.