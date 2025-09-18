The Wafaqi Mohtasib Institution's spectacular performance at home with regard to redressal of public complaints has won international recognition and acclaim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Wafaqi Mohtasib Institution's spectacular performance at home with regard to redressal of public complaints has won international recognition and acclaim.

This was stated by the Wafaqi Mohtasib, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi while speaking informally to a group of media persons and journalists at the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat here on Tuesday.

Qureshi, who is also the current President of the Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA), had recently chaired the Association's 26th Annual Meeting of its Board of Directors and 18th Meeting of the General Assembly in China further stated that Pakistan being one of its founding members, owes its prominent position in the organization in striet compliance with the international standards upholding the core values of Ombudsmanship.

The Board included China, Japan, Korea, Azerbaijan, Iran, Türkiye and Hong Kong. Pakistan enjoys a position of pre-eminence in the organization as it held its Presidentship most of the time since its inception in 1996.

He said that we had reviewed the whole gamut of AOA's activities during the year and discussed ways and means to further strengthen our cooperation and how to intensify efforts for achieving and upholding its core values and objectives.

"Our suggestions were mostly adopted with consensus" he added. "We have had most rewarding and productive sessions, wherein we had discussed the progress made so far with regard to its goals and objectives as well as the future challenges", he observed.

He pointed out that during 2022-23 about 148 activities were undertaken from the platform of this organization, which rose to 347 during the period 2024-2025.

This itself is indicative of the fact that it is a vibrant and dynamic organization. This was also recognized by the UN, which listed it as an active regional body.

He said that the organization had also decided to celebrate, the 30th Anniversary during 2026 in a befitting manner in Hong Kong. "The 30th year will be an important milestone in the Association's long journey upholding and promoting core values of Ombudsmanship at the national level including promotion of good governance, the rule of law and respect fe human rights and fundamental freedoms."

While highlighting the performance of the Wafaqi Mohtasib Office he observed the outgoing year 2024 was a momentous one as for as the performance of the institution of Wafaqi Mohtasib is concerned. The receipt and disposal rates of the complaints have been very impressive during the outgoing year 2024, as the WMS received as many as 226,371 complaints, out of which 223,171 have been disposed of satisfactorily. During the current year 2025, the figure may exceed 250,000 complaints as we have already received 180,000 complaints till 15 September 2025. Out of these 176,828 complaints have been disposed of.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib went on to add that special efforts have also been initiated for the welfare and wellbeing of the Overseas Pakistanis and the Children by the WMS. Last year. 149,060 Overseas Pakistanis were facilitated by the office of GC(OP) WMS, this year 90,132.