ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) organized a musical evening featuring live singing and musical performances on the poetry of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal here late Thursday.

Talented singers Dr Masuma Anwar, Mahnoor Altaf and Ali Baloch performed on the poetry of Allama Iqbal titled 'Sitaron se Aagay' for the fun loving audience of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Masuma Anwar is a doctor, singer-songwriter and musician who rose to prominence with her cover singles of folk-songs such as "Ve Asaan Tenu Ki Akhna", "Ve main chori chori" and "Neyu La leya". Mahnoor Altaf is a young classical vocalist in Sufi Kalam and Kafi from Islamabad. While hailing from Islamabad, Ali Baloch is a talented singer, lyricist and a song writer.

The musical was organized in connection with the Birth Anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammed Iqbal that was celebrated in November.

The admirers of Iqbal come and enjoy the mystical poetry of Allama Muhammad Iqbal with sophisticated music.

"The musical evenings are part of regular activities of PNCA to preserve and promote the musical heritage of different areas of the country and give recognition to the young and folk artistes for their contribution in the field of singing", said Director General PNCA, Ayub Jamali while talking to APP.

"Such shows are an excellent opportunity to enjoy the melodies, poetic works and traditional songs in a live concert by the upcoming and established artistes while these shows also promote message of peace, love and harmony through combining expressions of the traditional musical heritage of the subcontinent", he said.

The musical performances in a spell bound ambiance compelled the audience to join the performers in singing and enjoying the melodies.