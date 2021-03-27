UrduPoint.com
Performance Report Of Federal Departments In Balochistan Presented To Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 04:10 PM

Performance report of federal departments in Balochistan presented to Prime Minister

The Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit has presented performance report of federal departments in Balochistan to the Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :The Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit has presented performance report of Federal departments in Balochistan to the Prime Minister.

According to the Prime Minister Office, the report was related to resolution of complaints of people of Balochistan, filed at Pakistan Citizens Portal.

The Governor Balochistan who sent the performance report of federal departments had complained that senior officers were not attending meetings.

The prime minister while expressing dismay after receiving complaint of the Governor Balochistan, directed the senior officials of the federal departments to attend meetings.

The Prime Minister Office in a letter warned of strict action against officers not attending meetings related to public welfare.

According to the report, the dashboards of officers of 17 federal departments in Balochistan were reviewed. The federal departments in Balochistan received more than 11000 public complaints, 90 percent of them were resolved. Thirty seven percent of the public expressed satisfaction on the way issues were settled.

