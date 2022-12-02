UrduPoint.com

Performance Report Of Highway Patrol Police Muzaffargarh Released

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Performance report of Highway Patrol Police Muzaffargarh released

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :DSP Punjab Highway Patrol Police Muzaffargarh Imran Arif Syal informed the media that it had registered 87 cases against lawbreakers including one case of a drug dealer in the month of November.

A group who unloaded goods from a moving goods train was held at Muzaffargarh- Mianwali Road.

Five criminals were arrested during routine checking and handed over to the police concerned.

A fine of Rs 9,130 was collected by issuing 222 challans against speeding vehicles.

As many as 72 passengers were provided help on the spot with one missing child was recovered and later handed over to the next of kin.

Under the Green and Clean Pakistan campaign, 380 trees of different types of fruit, flower, and shade were planted at different places, which are being maintained on a daily basis.

He further said that 351 slow-moving vehicles causing accidents at night were also installed with reflector tape.

Apart from this, 42 illegal encroachments were eliminated by conducting a grand operation against temporary and permanent encroachments on both sides of the road.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Punjab Fine Vehicles Road Mianwali Muzaffargarh November Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness abo ..

PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness about HIV Aids

9 minutes ago
 Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationship ..

Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationships with Ch Pervaiz Elahi

24 minutes ago
 SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd December 2022

2 hours ago
 British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes vir ..

British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes viral on social media

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.