Performance report of Highway Patrol Police Muzaffargarh released

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :DSP Punjab Highway Patrol Police Muzaffargarh Imran Arif Syal informed the media that it had registered 87 cases against lawbreakers including one case of a drug dealer in the month of November.

A group who unloaded goods from a moving goods train was held at Muzaffargarh- Mianwali Road.

Five criminals were arrested during routine checking and handed over to the police concerned.

A fine of Rs 9,130 was collected by issuing 222 challans against speeding vehicles.

As many as 72 passengers were provided help on the spot with one missing child was recovered and later handed over to the next of kin.

Under the Green and Clean Pakistan campaign, 380 trees of different types of fruit, flower, and shade were planted at different places, which are being maintained on a daily basis.

He further said that 351 slow-moving vehicles causing accidents at night were also installed with reflector tape.

Apart from this, 42 illegal encroachments were eliminated by conducting a grand operation against temporary and permanent encroachments on both sides of the road.