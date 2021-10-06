UrduPoint.com

Performance Report Of Price Control Magistrates Released

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 07:23 PM

Performance report of price control magistrates released

Industries and Commerce Department Punjab here on Wednesday released the performance report of price control magistrates regarding prevention of price-hike

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Industries and Commerce Department Punjab here on Wednesday released the performance report of price control magistrates regarding prevention of price-hike.

According to the report from January 2019 to October 5, 2021, the price control magistrates conducted 3,382,266 raids, 448,770 violations of profiteering and hoarding were reported. Fine of Rs 342.218 million were imposed on violators.

According to report, 11914 cases were registered and 183,90 people were arrested.

During the anti-hoarding campaign from June to October 5,2021, 333 people were found involved in hoarding. The hoarders were fined of Rs 777,500, five cases were registered and 49 warehouses/stores were sealed.

During anti-hoarding operation, lakhs of bags sugar and rice, 82400 KG ghee, 30681 bags of wheat, 12604 bags of flour, 123543 litters of cooking oil and 4396 kg of pulses were recovered from the hoarders.

Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal while ordering to intensify the ongoing campaign against profiteers and hoarders said that those who aggravate the problems of the common man for few rupees, do not deserve any relaxation.

From the auction process, in agri markets to the sale of essential commodities in the general markets should be closely monitored, he added.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said the prevention of inflation and hoarding was not only a responsibility but also a public service. Relevant officers should leave their offices, go to the field and provide relief to the people, he added.

The Provincial Minister directed that sale of sugar, flour and other essential commoditiesat fixed rates be ensured at all costs. Supply chain of essential items should also be monitoredcontinuously and there should be no shortage of anything in the markets, he added.

