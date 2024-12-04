Open Menu

Performance Report Of Shaheed Benazirabad Range Police Released

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Performance report of Shaheed Benazirabad Range Police released

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) As per the instructions of DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Pervez Ahmed Chandio, the performance report of Shaheed Benazirabad Range Police for the month of November 2024 has been released.

According to the report, 10 cases were registered, a total of 16 arrests were made, out of which 11 accused were arrested in an injured condition.

The report said 11 proclaimed offenders and 108 absconding accused were arrested, adding, 154 drug cases were registered, in which 171 people were arrested and 169 people were issued challans, 169 kg 569 grams of hashish, 18 pints 171 bottles, 2109 liters of alcohol, 16 grams of heroin, 36 grams of ice, 11 kg of cannabis, and 10 kg 900 grams of opium were recovered.

236 persons were also registered in Gutka Mawah Main Puri, and 272 people arrested, challans issued, 10,738 kg 246 grams Gutka Mawah Main Puri recovered, property worth Rs 49,489,700 recovered, and 9 motorcycles recovered,

Meanwhile, 66 cases of arms and ammunition were registered and 66 people were arrested from whom illegal weapons were recovered, which includes 12 shotguns, 52 pistols, revolvers, Mauser, 114 ammunition recovered, 17 cartridges, and 1 Kalashnikov and 2 rifles.

DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Pervaiz Ahmed Chandio said that actions would continue unabated across the range against anti-social elements and criminals.

APP/rzq /mwq

