Performance Review Meeting Held In Bannu

Published September 23, 2025

Performance review meeting held in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bannu, Umar Khitab, has issued strict directives to all line departments to significantly accelerate their performance and ensure the provision of quality essential commodities to the public.

The directives were issued during a District Performance Review meeting held here on Tuesday, which was convened on the instructions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The meeting was attended by officials from Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Drug Inspectorate, Healthcare Commission, Consumer Protection Council, and departments of Health, education, and Communications & Works (C&W).

Presiding over the session, ADC Umar Khitab Khan conducted a comprehensive review of the performance of all departments. He emphasized that inspections of food items, medicines, clinics, and industrial units must be intensified to safeguard public health and prevent the spread of diseases.

“The public must be provided with pure and quality food items, medicines, and other essential daily commodities. This is not just a directive but a core responsibility of the administration,” Khitab stated.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the current pace of work in some areas, the ADC instructed all departmental heads to improve their efficiency and ensure the timely achievement of set targets to enhance the overall performance of the district administration.

During the meeting, representatives from each department presented detailed reports on their activities and achievements.

In response to the ADC’s directives, officials from all line departments assured the chair of their full commitment and pledged to take concrete steps to further improve their performance for better public service delivery.

