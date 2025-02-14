Performance Review Meeting Of Civil Lines & City Divisions Held
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) A performance review meeting of the Civil Lines and City divisions was held at the Capital City Police Headquarters on Saturday under the chairmanship of Lahore Police Chief Bilal Siddique Kamyana.
Addressing the meeting, the CCPO reaffirmed that the Police Department follows a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. He stated that departmental action would be taken against police personnel involved in corruption.
The CCPO Lahore issued strict orders to the SSP (Operations) to launch a crackdown against the beggar mafia. He emphasized that the Investigation Wing should ensure better coordination with the Prosecution Department to resolve pending challans promptly.
During his speech, the CCPO Lahore stated that making Lahore drug-free is his mission. He highlighted that ice (crystal meth) is a menace that acts as a deadly poison for society.
Issuing directives to tighten the noose around individuals involved in drug trafficking, he stressed the need for strict monitoring of online drug sales.
On this occasion, Bilal Siddique Kamyana also ordered stringent action against those involved in the deadly trade of metallic kite strings and kites. He instructed law enforcement to conduct raids on hotspots where kites and metallic strings are manufactured. He further directed that proactive policing should be adopted to bring habitual kite flyers within the grip of the law.
The meeting was attended by DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Raza, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed, SSP (Operations) Tasawwur Iqbal, SPs of Civil Lines and City Divisions, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs, and Investigation Incharges.
