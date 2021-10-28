Performance review of ministries completed

The meetings under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Establishment Mohammad Shehzad Arbab in order to review the performance of ministries have been concluded

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The meetings under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Establishment Mohammad Shehzad Arbab in order to review the performance of ministries have been concluded.

These meetings continued for many days. During the meetings, the performance of ministries during the first quarter of FY- 2021-22 was reviewed.

The Review Committee included Deputy Chairman Planning Jehanzeb Khan and senior officials of Establishment Division, Cabinet Division, Finance Division and Planning Division.

On the occasion, Shehzad Arbab said all the ministries have presented their performance reports based on the targets under two years performance agreements.

The ministries have been provided feedback on their performance as well which will help them in the completion of their targets in the future.

He also stated that special attention has been paid to the inter-ministerial dependencies and to remove any hurdles in this regard.

He further said ranking of ministries based on their performance has been completed and the performance reports of the ministries will be presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan next week.