Performance speaks louder than claims: Fayyaz ul Hassan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Information minister,Punjab's minister for colonies , Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Wednesday while hailing the performance of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar said he is comparatively much batter than former Chief Minister Shehbaz who had just looted the national exchequer while ruling the province.

Talking to a private news channel he said Usman Buzdar had shown great performance in all the major sectors including health, education , law and policy making, he himself had presented fact and figures and rejected all the allegations of opposition and media elements over the performance of CM Buzdar, he added.

He explained further CM Buzdar had performed remarkably in security matters as the recent Muharram ul Haram had passed peacefully , adding, land worth of million had been recovered during his services besides initiating numerous projects as constructions work over universities , hospitals and colleges has been started in the province.

He said PTI' s government performance is matchless , opposition is in-secured due to rising popularity of the PM as under his courageous and bold leadership the government is running all the national issues smoothly.

He said distribution of health card , shelter homes, loan schemes and provision of free food among needy persons are appreciable initiatives of Punjab government , the masses are happy and always stand with PM.

While criticizing opposition he said Maulana was just paving the way to grab the attention of the masses for achieving personal political benefits as he could not digest the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) success in the general elections 2018 and he was afraid of Prime Minister Imran' s rising popularity across the the globe.

" PML-N' s politics has been over ,now they must face what they had done during their regimes as Shehbaz and Nawaz had only looted national economy and deprived the nation from their basic rights.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional tenure as it was working for the betterment of the country and welfare of masses, he concluded.