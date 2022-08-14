Performances at 'Salam Pakistan Show' enthrall audience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Performances of singers and artists during the "Salam Pakistan Show" left the audience spell bound on Sunday which marked the 75th Independence Day of the country.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting hosted the show here at the Convention Centre which included performances by local singers and artists over national songs.

Hosts of the event were Jugan Kazmi and Mikaal Hassan, while winners of the national songs competition and popular musicians Sahir Ali Bagga and Israr Shah were among singers and artists.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb graced the occasion as chief guest, while diplomats of different countries, and Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid also attended the event.

The Convention Centre's exterior and interior were decorated in a remarkable way which looked more phenomenal with the presence of a cheering and enthusiastic crowd.

Thousands of the residents of the twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad attired in green and white thronged the Convention Centre to attend the "Salam Pakistan Show" which was ended on a mesmerising note with a hundred performers swarmed the stage to give a scintillating mime performance.

Usg-nvd