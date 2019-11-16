UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Performing Arts Festival Held At Islamia Uni

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 03:00 PM

Performing Arts Festival held at Islamia Uni

A colourful Performing Arts Festival depicting students talent through Sufiana Kalam (Mystic), folk music and drama performance was held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur

A team of 100 students of the university's Performing Arts Society showed mesmerizing performance in music and acting and enthralled the audience.

Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, Hockey Olympian Samiullah Khan and Columnist Naeem Masood along with faculty members and hundreds of students attended the festival and praised the artistic skills of students. Advisor Performing Art Society Dr Abdul Wajid Khan thanked the Vice-Chancellor and guests for encouraging the student's talent.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

