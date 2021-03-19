UrduPoint.com
Peri-Urban Housing Scheme To Be Launched In 26 Tehsils Of Punjab Next Month: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Friday said that the government would initiate "Peri-urban housing scheme" in 26 Tehsils of Punjab province in the first week of April.

Addressing a press conference here at PID, he said that in the first phase, this scheme will be executed on 3,000 kanal land. He said under this project, houses will be provided to the low income groups on easy installments. "The total cost of a house in this housing scheme will be 1.4 million rupees", he said adding that the project would be expanded to all Tehsils of Punjab.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) government has created an enabling environment for the promotion of housing sector in the country.

He said the mortgage financing facility introduced by the government will enable the people to build and own affordable houses, adding that present government has refined and evolved the mortgage system in the country.

SAPM Dr. Shahbaz Gill said that work on another housing project will also be started in Farash Town, Islamabad next month. He said that 4,000 apartments will be built in it and each apartment will cost 2.

7 million rupees. He said the journalists community will also be given apartments in this housing scheme which is meant for low income groups.

He said that poor people would be facilitated not like previous regimes to entertain only the rich. He said that previous government given plots on nepotism basis only to people close to them.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) government's top priority was to bring economic stability. He said that government has also decided to induct 2,000 fresh graduates in Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project. He said that this would not only provide jobs but also produce trained force for the future projects. After one year more fresh graduates would be provided this opportunity, he added.

He said that this was the promise and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to create jobs and provide shelters to the poor people.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill also praised the efforts of SAPM Syed Zulfikar Bukhari in this regard. Replying various questions, he said that in the past no mortgage system existed which was now developed and also being implemented.

