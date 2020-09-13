Period of bribe, corruption go end: Malik Shafi Ullah

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) ::Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Anti Corruption Malik Shafi Ullah Khan Sunday said the period of bribe and corruption have gone and all affairs would be dealt on merit and transparent way.

He said this in a function in which dozens of people joined PTI held here, he said that Agriculture revolution would come in the area of the completion of Punjgora canal project.

He said that PTI would clean sweep in local bodies' elections in the whole country due to good policies of PTI Government.

He said that different projects have been started in the province and the people would feel prosperity after its completion.

Member National Assembly Syed Mehboob Shah, former Provincial Joint Secretary PTI, Malik Rehman Ullah Advocate, former administrator and district leader PTI Muhammad Ibrahim Khan Yousafzai, General Secretary of sub-division Timergara Haji Muhammad Adeel were also present on the occasion.