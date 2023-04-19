Periodical reports of standing bodies on Climate Change, Information, Broadcasting presented in NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :As many as two periodical reports of various standing committees including Climate Change and Information and Broadcasting were presented in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Zeb Jaffar on behalf of the Chairperson Standing Committee on Climate Change presented the Periodical Report of the Committee for the period July 1, 2021, to December 2021 in the House.

Chairperson Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Javaria Zafar Aheer presented the periodical report for the period January 1 to June 30, 2022, in the House.