Perks and facilities are limited to a specific class like English medium schools and private hospitals which consequently compromised the quality of public sector facilities: PM Imran Khan

The prime minister said in Pakistan too, the perks and facilities had been limited to a specific class like English medium schools and private hospitals which consequently compromised the quality of public sector facilities

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The prime minister said in Pakistan too, the perks and facilities had been limited to a specific class like English medium schools and private hospitals which consequently compromised the quality of public sector facilities.

He told the critics that systemic reformation was in fact the change of mindset requiring a constant struggle.

The prime minister said Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, who came from the private sector, was cognizant of the problems faced by the construction industry which provided most of the employment opportunities.

He said the promotion of construction industry would lead to the wealth creation and revenue generation as well bringing about the export boom.

The prime minister said Singapore's exports were around $300 billion while Pakistan would hardly touch $30 billion mark this year.

Assuring the business sector of all out facilitation, he also urged them to pay taxes enabling the government to spend improving infrastructure like education and health.

As pointed out by the ICCI president, the prime minister also assured that the issue of lease renewal of industrial units in Islamabad would be resolved after discussion at the National Coordination Committee on Construction.

Lt Gen (Retd) Anwar Ali Haider lauded the initiative of Expo which provided a platform to all construction-related industries to promote their products.

He also appreciated the ICCI president's offer for construction of a million houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Program in pursuance of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision.

He told the gathering that the NCOC on construction had held over a hundred meeting to discuss the relevant issues and facilitation of the industry.

He also assured that the recommendations of the Expo would be presented to the prime minister for onward consideration.

ICCI President Sardar Yasir Ilyas appreciated the announcement of package for construction industry what he said had protected the daily wagers from unemployment particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the reduction of 50pc duty on tourism related imports was also a good step towards exploiting the immense potential of tourism.

He called for development of a new industrial estate in Islamabad offering a financial support of Rs 4 billion from Islamabad's business community.

Moreover, he said the ICCI was in process of compiling a database of the country's exporters for its onward dissemination to the country's missions abroad to help establish business to business linkages.