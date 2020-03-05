UrduPoint.com
PERMA Issues Show Casue Notices To Neo TV,Geo News

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 07:29 PM

PERMA issues show casue notices to Neo TV,Geo News

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Thursday issued a show cause notice to a private TV channel over controversial segment in the talk show "Ayesha Ehtesham Kay Sath."

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :

The channel management has been asked to file its reply within seven days,otherwise strict action would be taken under relevant PEMR rules.

It is pertinent to mention that the notice was issued after Khalil-ur Rehman Qamar and Marvi Sirmed indulged in a verbal spat during the show.

PEMRA also issued show cause notice to Geo TV for telecasting the controversial clip of the same talk show in its programme Report Card.

