UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Permanent Exemption: Lahore High Court Issues Notice To Shehbaz Sharif

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 07:14 PM

Permanent exemption: Lahore High Court issues notice to Shehbaz Sharif

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notice to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif for March 24 on a petition, filed by the National Accountability Bureau, challenging the trial court orders of granting him permanent exemption from appearance in two cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notice to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif for March 24 on a petition, filed by the National Accountability Bureau, challenging the trial court orders of granting him permanent exemption from appearance in two cases.

The division bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the petition.

A NAB prosecutor argued before the court that Shehbaz Sharif was the main accused in two cases, Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scam and Ramzan Sugar Mills. He submitted that the trial court allowed an application of Shehbaz Sharif for permanent exemption from appearance in his absence.

He contended that as per law, it was mandatory that the accused should appear in person for such a relief. He submitted that the trial court allowed Shehbaz's plea for permanent exemption in violation of the law. He pleaded with the court for setting aside the orders of the trial court in this regard.

At this, the court asked the prosecutor to inform whether the trial could continue in absence of the accused or not. Subsequently, the court issued notice to Shehbaz Sharif for March 24 and sought reply while adjourning further hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Saleem Sheikh March Muslim From Court Housing

Recent Stories

Quetta wins the toss, asks Qalandars to bat first

34 minutes ago

RAKEZ meets with power sector leaders at Middle Ea ..

46 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Middle East Energy

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler signs agreement to establish Academy ..

46 minutes ago

Darren Sammy rejects rumors of “differences” b ..

49 minutes ago

Over 3,000 Emiratis have applied to become UAE’s ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.