Permanent exemption: Lahore High Court issues notice to Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notice to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif for March 24 on a petition, filed by the National Accountability Bureau, challenging the trial court orders of granting him permanent exemption from appearance in two cases.

The division bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the petition.

A NAB prosecutor argued before the court that Shehbaz Sharif was the main accused in two cases, Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scam and Ramzan Sugar Mills. He submitted that the trial court allowed an application of Shehbaz Sharif for permanent exemption from appearance in his absence.

He contended that as per law, it was mandatory that the accused should appear in person for such a relief. He submitted that the trial court allowed Shehbaz's plea for permanent exemption in violation of the law. He pleaded with the court for setting aside the orders of the trial court in this regard.

At this, the court asked the prosecutor to inform whether the trial could continue in absence of the accused or not. Subsequently, the court issued notice to Shehbaz Sharif for March 24 and sought reply while adjourning further hearing.