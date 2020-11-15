Permanent landfill becomes crucial with surge in capital population

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :With a surge in Islamabad's population during the last decade, the need for a permanent landfill site has increased manifold for scientific disposal of tonnes of garbage being generated in the Federal capital daily and dumped under a temporary arrangement in the I-12 sector.

To the surprise of many, the capital city has been lacking a permanent landfill site since its inception in 1967 and plan for its development in past could not be materialized for one reason or another.

During the past, the civic agencies including CDA and Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) have selected multiple sites like Kurri landfill and others but unfortunately all kind of waste is still being stashed in sector I-12 where the citizens are bearing the brunt of that makeshift arrangement.

"Yes, the city has been deprived of a permanent landfill for the last several decades and this time also some miscreants are making all-out efforts to disrupt our plan of setting up a landfill on scientific pattern near Sangjani," CDA Director Sanitation Department Sardar Khan Zimri said while talking to APP.

He said the development of scientific landfill near Sangjani was an initiative of paramount importance for people of Islamabad as its population had doubled in the last two decades.

The Director said his department was forced to dispose of the trash in residential area due to absence of a permanent facility.

He said in present times, there was a dire need for ensuring proper disposal of solid waste in the capital city to ensure clean and green environment under Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision.

At least 600 tonnes of garbage was being generated in the capital city on daily basis, he added.

He maintained that the site proposed by CDA near Sangjain was a deserted land not 'green one', alleging that some vested interests were resisting the initiative with no solid reason to contest against the initiative.

When asked about residents' concern on foul stench in the area , he said 100 hectares of land near Sangjani was proposed by a consultant hired by the CDA in a feasibility study for the project.

The site was allocated for minimum hauling distance, suitable topography, distant from aircraft route for flight safety and socio-environmental factors, Zimri informed.

The CDA was engaged with the Environmental Protection Agency of Pakistan and was scheduled to hold a public hearing on November 17 for the purpose.

He said the CDA would start the work on the project soon after getting the Pak-EPA approval. "We will try to adopt Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode for early completion of the project," Zimri said under the EPC mode, it would be responsibility of the contractor to design, construct and maintain the landfill site.

He vowed to develop the site on modern lines, which would be surrounded by greenery and plants to avoid any environmental hazards.

He confirmed that a complain had been filed with his department, voicing concern about development of the facility near Sangjani.

To a query, he said the land proposed for the facility was owned by the CDA and had been given to Punjab government on lease.

In the meantime, people residing in the sector I-12, where garbage was being disposed temporarily, demanded to speed up the relocation of the site.

"I have to shut windows of my home entire day to avoid foul smell emanating from the temporary dumping site," Abdullah Iqbal regretted.

