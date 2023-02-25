Permanent peace in South Asia linked to resolution of Kashmir dispute: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that permanent peace in South Asia is not possible without a just resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government was hell bent upon suppressing the Kashmiris' struggle to secure their inalienable right to self-determination but would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

He said that the Indian troops have stepped up their state terrorism in IIOJK, where cordon and search operations, killings, arrests, torture, destruction of properties, molestation of women and other brutalities have become a routine matter.

The spokesman maintained that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have the right to seek the settlement of the lingering dispute as per the relevant UN resolutions.

He said that India must remember that its policy of repression has failed to intimidate the Kashmiris into submission in the past and will meet the same fate in the future as well.

The spokesman said Kashmir has become a flashpoint in the region and it is time for the UN and the big powers to act now. "The UN must take steps to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute as per its relevant resolutions.

The world community must tell India in clear terms to fulfill its pledges of giving the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination," he added.