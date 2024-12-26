Permanent Principals: Interviews For 420 Candidates To Begin Next Week
Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 09:53 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Panels including three members each have been prepared for the selection of 420 permanent principals of the colleges across the province.
All preparations have been completed at Directorate of Public Instruction Colleges (Punjab) in this regard. The Punjab Higher education Department (PHED) sources told APP that earlier the appointments were delayed due to the Chief Minister Hon'har Scholarship Program.
Meanwhile, DPI colleges have provided the lists of suitable candidates to the Secretary HED.
Interviews of the candidates will begin next week. The interviews of the candidates have been divided into three phases. In the first phase, interviews will be held for Lahore, Sargodha and Rawalpindi districts. In the second phase, interviews will be held for Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur, while in the third phase, interviews will be held for Sahiwal, Faisalabad and Gujranwala.
Earlier, the Higher Education Department (HED) had started the process of appointing principals online in July. Due to the receipt of thousands of applications, the recruitment procedure was also changed.
It is worth mentioning here that out of total 776 colleges across the province, 420 colleges are running shortage of permanent principals.
After approval of the Punjab government, the Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) has issued the criteria for appointment of permanent principals to 420 colleges in the province. The PHED sources further informed that applications for appointment of principals' selection criteria included educational qualification 10 marks, annual confidential reports (ACRs) 20 marks, service tenure 10 marks, and seniority 5 marks. Likewise, 20 marks would be assigned for administrative experience, 10 marks for college posting, and 5 marks for attending training workshops.
