Permission for construction of commercial buildings granted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) -:A high level design committee in its meeting granted approval on 19 applications for construction of commercial plazas and high rise buildings in the city.

The meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair here reviewed 28 applications of which 19 cases fulfilling building bylaws approved.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Mian Aftab Ahmed, and officers of various departments including FDA, WASA, Highways, Civil Defense, Rescue 1122, Traffic police were present in the meeting.