Permission from reconciliation council for second marriage must : Islamabad High Court (IHC)

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has made it mandatory to obtain permission from reconciliation council for second marriage

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th June, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has made it mandatory to obtain permission from reconciliation council for second marriage.Following the hearing of a case against second marriage of a man, IHC said in its decision despite permission from first wife for second marriage, it will be mandatory to obtain permission from reconciliation council.

If a person enters into second marriage by obtaining permission from his first wife but reconciliation council refuses permission to him then he will be liable to be punished on second marriage.The court observed under Muslim Family Laws Ordinance-1961, second marriage without permission by a man will render him liable to punishment and fine.The court while citing to a case observed that magistrate of Islamabad awarded punishment to a man for contracting second marriage without seeking permission from reconciliation council.

Liaqat Ali, resident of Azad Kashmir was given sentence of one month and was fined to the tune of Rs 5000.Additional Sessions Judge acquitted Liaqat Ali being resident of Azad Kashmir.IHC on the appeal plea of first wife of Liaqat Ali set aside order of acquittal of Liaqat Ali.The court ordered that sessions judge should decide the case of second marriage of Liaqat Ali on merit.IHC remarked Nikkah is registered in Islamabad.

Therefore, matter falls in full jurisdiction of the court.Liaqat Ali had contracted love marriage in 2011 and he went for second marriage in 2013 without permission from reconciliation council.