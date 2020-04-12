Permission from SHO mandatory for travelling in taxi: Transport Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Transport Minister Syed Owais Qadir Shah on Sunday said that Sindh government has declared permission as mandatory from the concerned Station House Officer (SHO), for those travelling in taxi during lockdown while action would also be taken against those drivers who carry passengers from one city to another and from Sindh to other provinces.

In a statement, the provincial transport minister also directed that the officials concerned and police to take action, in case they found, more than four pessengers travelling in a taxi from Sindh to Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and also impound.