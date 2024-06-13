Open Menu

Permission Mandatory For Sacrificial Animals’ Hide Collection On Eid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 02:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has made prior approval for the collection of sacrificial animal’s hides mandatory for the welfare organisations and others.

According to a district administration spokesman, the district administration has been directed to strictly implement the plan regarding the collection of sacrificial animals’ hides during Eid ul Azha.

The administration warned that anybody found violating the government orders will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The spokesman said that any organisation or person who will collect the sacrificial animal hides without prior approval will be treated as an offence and will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

It has been decided that no one would be allowed to collect hides without the permission of the administration. In the same way, monitoring of the banned organisations and their affiliated elements would be conducted.

