Permit Issuance Process Changed For Wheat Transportation: Aleem Khan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 01:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Thursday that permit issuance process for transportation of wheat had been changed.

From onwards deputy commissioner of the relevant district would issue no objection certificate (NOC) from where wheat would be lifted, minister was commenting on news by the Flour Mills Association.Ambiguity regarding wheat movement had been removed, he added.

Minister said that liaison had been ensured between districts of flour mills and districts which would lift wheat.

Minister hoped that flour mills would refrain from going on strike during the Holy month of Ramazan.

Abdul Aleem Khan said, "Stoppage of hoarding and smuggling of wheat is in the interest of the flour mills." He said that Secretary food along with other officers were in field and he himself would review wheat procurement process from tomorrow.

Senior minister said that action would be taken on the spot against hoarders adding that Deputy Commissioner would be responsible for the district where hoarding would be found.

He said, "Sufficient wheat is available in the province and no one will allowed to create artificial crisis."

