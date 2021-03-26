Permits of Mills to be cancelled producing substandard flour: CM Aide

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister on Food Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman Friday said that hoarders did not deserve any concession and the government was using all its resources to make food available to the people at official rates.

Talking to media persons during his visit to various bazaars to check the availability of food items on official rates, Khaliq-ur-Rehman directed the District Food Officers to keep their mobile phones on and not leave their districts without prior notice.

He said strict action would be taken against negligent officials and directed the flour mills to improve the quality of subsidized flour.

He said those producing substandard flour, the quota would be suspended on a permanent basis.

Arrangements should be made in every district office for immediate overcoming of the public grievances, he added.

The advisor visited various bazaars in Hayatabad and sought details about food items from the public.

He also checked the quality and quantity of bread in various bakeries.

He instructed food department officials across the province to keep their mobile phones On 24 hours a day and do not leave duty station without permission.

He directed the food officers to make arrangements by deploying personnel in their district offices during the pre-Ramadan campaign.

The advisor appealed to the people to inform the district offices about the prices and quality of food items.

"If the complaint is not resolved, they can register their complaint directly at the provincial office of the Food Department or the Pakistan Citizen Portal." He said that concrete steps were being taken to provide relief to the people and stern action would be taken against black marketers.

The public should inquire about the official price list when purchasing groceries, he added.

He said that work would be done on an emergency basis to provide relief to the people in the blessed month of Ramazan. He strongly directed all the district officers to take stern action against the hoarders and traders who exceeded the government rates.