Permitting Duty Free Vehicle Import To Overseas Pakistanis On Cards

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 09:24 PM

Permitting duty free vehicle import to overseas Pakistanis on cards

Government is mulling over a suggestion to allow the overseas Pakitanis to import one hybrid car

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) Government is mulling over a suggestion to allow the overseas Pakitanis to import one hybrid car .In this connection Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis issued a memorandum on 14th November for granting permission of importing one duty free hybrid vehicle up to 3000 CC to those Foreign Exchange Remittance Card holders overseas Pakistanis, who have remitted 100,000 Dollars within the period of last two years.

Now Engineering Development board has sought the views and comments on the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis' suggestion from Pakistan Automobiles Manufacturers Association (PAMA) and Pakistan Association Automotive Parts and Accessories (PAAPAM).

