PERN enables Pakistan to rise to pandemic challenge: Dr Banuri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Tariq Banuri on Monday said that Pakistan Education and Research Network (PERN) enabled Pakistan to rise to the challenge posed by the pandemic.

He said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the five-day 51st Asia-Pacific Advanced Network (APAN) meeting virtually hosted by Pakistan Education and Research Network (PERN).

Pakistan is hosting the APAN meeting for the first time. APAN meetings are organized twice a year where its members and other interested participants come together in working groups, workshops, technology sessions, committees and plenary sessions to demonstrate and discuss advances in technology and applications, research collaboration, knowledge discovery and sharing for a better future.

Dr Banuri further said that PERN had not only connected Pakistani universities with each other, it had also provided them with connectivity across the Asia-Pacific region. Efforts were now underway to connect colleges across the country The chairman said HEC, was a proud partner of APAN, as the two entities were learning from each other's experiences to move forward during the information age, and especially in the situation caused by pandemic.

He hoped that the 51st APAN meeting would come up with a proactive agenda for education. "We will learn together and move forward, while not only dealing with these challenges but also prospering amidst them." Banuri highlighted HEC's ICT-based research initiatives, including establishment of PERN, smart classrooms, wide access to digital libraries, and rapid adoption of Learning Management System (LMS).

In his welcome address, Chair APAN, Prof. Jilong Wang reiterated the Network's vision for development of Asia-Pacific region. He said that APAN was promoting and facilitating network-enabled research and education activities, including research collaboration, knowledge discovery and sharing, tele-health and natural disaster mitigation.

It is pertinent to mention here that PERN links all universities and other academic and research organisations, and provides access to researchers to a fully integrated communication system, including accessibility to the global research and education networks through physical Trans Eurasia Information Network (TEIN) connectivity and community driven Asia Pacific Advanced Network (APAN) membership. These networks have become a key driver for promotion and facilitation of network-enabled research and education activities.