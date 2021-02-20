UrduPoint.com
Perpetrators Of Daska Firing To Be Prosecuted: CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Perpetrators of Daska firing to be prosecuted: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar strongly condemned the death of two persons in firing incident in Daska by-election and expressed deep sorrow and grief.

He extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family members of the deceased and said that the perpetrators of firing would be prosecuted without any discrimination.

He also directed to hold an impartial inquiry and added that legal action would be taken against the miscreants.

No one would be allowed to violate the law, he said and maintained that safeguardinglife and property of people was the responsibility of the government which wouldbe fulfilled.

