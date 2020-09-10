Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday strongly condemned the tragic incident of the rape of a woman while traveling on the motorway

He said that evil characters who committed the heinous act will not escape from of the law.

The Minister said that these beasts will be punished as per the law.

He said the government would ensure that justice is provided a to the victim.