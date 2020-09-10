UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Perpetrators Of Heinous Act On Motorway Can't Escape The Law: Shibli

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 08:20 PM

Perpetrators of heinous act on Motorway can't escape the law: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday strongly condemned the tragic incident of the rape of a woman while traveling on the motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday strongly condemned the tragic incident of the rape of a woman while traveling on the motorway.

He said that evil characters who committed the heinous act will not escape from of the law.

The Minister said that these beasts will be punished as per the law.

He said the government would ensure that justice is provided a to the victim.

Related Topics

Motorway Women From Government

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 3 more lives, infects 289: Chief M ..

2 minutes ago

Budding lawyers advised to follow footsteps of Qua ..

2 minutes ago

Greece Calls for EU Sanctions Against Turkey if Dr ..

2 minutes ago

Kiev Thwarted Agreement on Inspection in Donbas - ..

2 minutes ago

Meeting held for Asian Beach Games

5 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather expected in city Lahore

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.